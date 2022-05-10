DELAWARE - According to AAA's daily average gas prices report, fuel is averaging $4.404 in Delaware as of Tuesday morning. That's up about a cent from Monday's average, and reigns as the highest ever recorded in the state.
Most prices seen around Sussex County early Tuesday morning fell at $4.39. The highest seen was $4.54.
For reference, Delaware gas prices averaged $4.25 last week, and $3.99 a month ago.
National gas prices average around $4.37 per gallon, as of Tuesday.
AAA Mid-Atlantic attributes the recent spike to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia raising the price of crude oil, as well as the recent switch to "summer blend" gasoline.
"Summer blend gasoline is designed to cut down on what we all once knew as smog," said Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs. "It’s better for the environment, especially in the heat of the summer. So ,that’s mandated by the EPA, and in our region beginning May 1 through September 15. And it’s more expensive to produce, so that additional cost is passed along to motorists filling up."
Tidwell says it's hard to tell whether relief is on the horizon, or if prices will continue to go up.
"It’s too soon to tell exactly what will happen with gas prices," Tidwell said. "We saw them shoot up to record high levels first back in March, breaking 14- year records last set in 2008. They started to retreat slightly as the price of crude oil retreated. However, now that crude oil is trading just about $110 per barrel, we’re looking at gas prices beginning to creep up again."
Increasing gas prices have some wondering whether it will affect tourism. However, Southern Delaware Tourism told WRDE when prices first started rising that it was not likely to keep visitors away.
The most up-to-date gas prices can be found at gasprices.aaa.com