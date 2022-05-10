Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&