REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Margaret Yakimowicz celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday at Brandywine Senior Living. She hasn't let age slow her down.
"I never thought about it, no, I never thought I'd live this long," she told WRDE. After her party, she said, "I'll probably sleep good tonight!"
Yakimowicz lives in Rehoboth Beach now but was born and spent most of her life in Lewes, a place she said she wouldn't trade for anywhere else in the world.
She shared milestones in her life, both positive and challenging, including when she lost her husband at an early age. She became a single mother and raised her three children alone.
"It was kind of hard with the children, especially with no husband," said Yakimowicz. "But there were good years, too, and good times."
Throughout her life, she says what she values most is her loved ones, both those by blood and those she's met along the way. She shared that she's had many friends that she doesn't know what she would have done without.
Yakimowicz said with this milestone year, she's not sure how things can get better. She says she's lived a long, fulfilled life by taking care of herself and following doctors' orders. She has one hope for the future: to continue having good days.
"I just hope that as long as I am here, I'm able to do things for myself," she said. "I'm good, I'm ready to stay."
Here's to many more happy years for this forever Delaware gir!