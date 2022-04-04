SEAFORD, Del.- Delawareans are representing the music industry! Sunday night, two Delaware natives attended the Grammy's, hoping to take home an award.
Lead guitarist of SOJA, Trevor Young, is from Seaford. The musician and his band took home their first Grammy Sunday night. SOJA won Best Reggae Album.
Young got his start in Seaford. Growing up, he often frequented the Seaford Music Shop. That's where he got his first guitar and eventually got a job. He still works with the shop's owner, David Herring. Herring says Young's Grammy win is no surprise.
"There was no doubt. I could just tell by how driven he was. He tried new instruments. He was just obsessed with bettering himself," said Herring.
This was SOJA's third Grammy nomination, and first win.
"We got the best news ever. They said our album, Beauty in the Silence, and I think that was the loudest cheer in the room all night," said Young.
Young wasn't the only Delawarean nominated for a Grammy. Milton-native Jimmie Allen was nominated for Best New Artist.
"After we won last night, I was walking off the stage and Jimmie Allen was walking on the stage to perform. I was like man that's cool. It's coming full circle. It's good to see these people from a small state like Delaware representing music," said Young.
Another way to cheer on Delaware, is by watching American Song Contest on NBC. Middletown-native Nitro Nitra is representing Delaware in the new singing competition. Monday night, she takes the stage to debut her song, Train.
Both Jimmie Allen and SOJA are touring this year. To support Nitro Nitra, watch her on American Song Contest, Monday at 8. You can vote for her online.