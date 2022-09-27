GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit (ECU) arrested a Georgetown man on Tuesday, September 20th for illegal dumping on a public roadway, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).
DNREC says that ECU's investigation resulted in the 58-year-old being issued an e-ticket with a fine of $637 for causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste materials.
DNREC reminds Delawareans and visitors to Keep DE Litter Free, not to litter, to help clean up our outdoor spaces, and protect the state’s unique natural heritage.