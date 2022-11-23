DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's (DNREC) Delaware Natural Resources police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program to collect toys to gift to kids in local communities.
DNREC says the Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys for both boys and girls of all ages, and then gifts them to less fortunate kids for Christmas. Other DNREC agencies involved with the drive include Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police, Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, and Natural Resources Police Park Rangers.
According to DNREC, toys will be accepted through Wednesday, December 14th in Kent and Sussex County, and through Wednesday, December 7th in New Castle County. They say these are the drop-off locations:
- All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the dates and locations on upcoming events where toys can be donated, DNREC says to contact:
- Sgt. Andy Manning, Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, 302-739-9401
- Chief Drew Aydelotte, Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police, drew.aydelotte@delaware.gov, 302-739-9913
- Sgt. David Redgraves, Delaware Natural Resources Police Park Rangers, david.redgraves@delaware.gov, 302-272-3534
For more information, visit toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, visit Toys for Tots websites for New Castle, Kent or Sussex counties.