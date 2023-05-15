DELAWARE - After going into cardiac arrest while shopping in an ACME grocery store in January, Frank Ferrara's life was saved by two women who happened to be nurses with ChristianaCare. The women jumped into action, performing CPR until paramedics arrived.
At first the nurses were unsure that Ferrara survived, but the group recently had the opportunity to meet for the first time since that day. NBC Nightly News featured their story during nurse appreciation week.
The video can be found at www.nbcnews.com.