DELAWARE - Delaware state officials want the community to observe Hurricane Awareness Week starting Mon. May 29 to Fri. June 2.
According to the state, Atlantic Hurricane season starts Thurs. June 1. Hurricanes are the most intense type of tropical cyclone, a rotating weather system that forms over tropical or subtropical waters. In the Northern Hemisphere, cyclones rotate counterclockwise and are classified by their maximum winds: tropical depressions have winds up to 38 mph, tropical storms from 39 to 73 mph, and hurricanes 74 mph or higher.