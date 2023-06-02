MILFORD, Del.- The Delaware Department of Health & Social Services Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health gave a quarterly report Friday on work being done in response to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Education says there are new regulations for substance abuse support education, progress with mental health literacy, and drug and alcohol training courses.
The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health says there is a Talk2KidsAboutDrugs toolkit. It is used to inform parents, caregivers, and educators about teens using substances and having the risk of adiction.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long says kids in Delaware need to be safe.
“Today, we examined the numbers around youth substance use and prevention, and it’s so important to back up that data with action. A strong, healthy Delaware means everyone has the chance to be successful and follow their dreams and that starts with our kids.”
Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick opened the briefing stating the importance of education.
“Our schools in Delaware have a unique opportunity to provide education to students and families about avoiding substance abuse. Students spend an average of 1,000 hours each year in school, so we know that schools need to be an active partner in helping our kids and their families navigate the changing landscape of substance abuse,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said.
According to a study from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, students who report using drugs has decreased in Delaware.
However, results from 2021 show that kids may not understand the risk of using drugs.
- 56% of high schoolers think using prescription drugs without a prescription poses a great risk
- 37% believe it poses a slight to moderate risk
- 7% believe it poses no risk at all
Delaware Health & Social Services has many ways to address behavioral health:
- Call the 24/7 Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE or 1-833-946-7333 – a single point of contact in which callers can connect to a variety of resources and information, including support from clinicians and peer specialists plus crisis assistance.
- Stop by one of DHSS’ Bridge Clinics for an in-person assessment.
- Visit TreatmentConnection.com to find out which treatment providers are located near you.
- Visit HelpIsHereDE.com, DHSS’ one-stop website where Delawareans can search for treatment services and resources in Delaware or nearby states.
- Call 988 if the individual is in crisis and needs immediate support.
- Call 911 if someone has overdosed and needs emergency medical attention.
- Learn where to find Narcan training, get the medication through the mail, and download the OpiRescueDE App here.