DELAWARE- Last year, there were 24 deaths from motorcycle crashes in Delaware. That is the highest amount in one year in the past four decades.
Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) Public Information Officer Jason Coleman says there have been crashes involving motorcycles in Sussex County in recent years.
Motorcycle crashes and fatalities they stay consistent at twenty percent over the last five years in Sussex County and so far those numbers are trending about the same for this year," Coleman said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is joining the OHS to put an extra emphasis on motorcycle safety. Community Relations Director C.R McLeod says there have already been motorcycle deaths this year in the first state.
"So far to date in 2022, we’ve already seen three motorcyclists killed," McLeod said. "So with warmer weather we definitely want to draw attention to more motorcyclists out there and regardless of whether you’re riding a motorcycle, whether you’re in a car or walking or biking, we need safety to be everyone’s top priority."
The OHS says the biggest causes of motorcycle deaths were speeding, drivers turning left into motorcyclists, and impaired driving due to alcohol.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles offers motorcycle safety courses and the head repairman at Ace Cycle Repair shop John Irwin encourages people to take those courses before going out on the road.
"It’s the same course all across the country," Irwin said. "Delaware is very pro-safety. Their course is like fifty dollars. There’s non excuse not to take it. It’s three days of your life. It’ll save you on your insurance and it’ll make you or break you. You’re not learning anyone’s bad habits."
Experts say it is important to have the right equipment and make sure routine maintenance is done on motorcycles so they run properly and safely. They also say that motorcyclists and others need to co-exist safely on the roads.
Governor John Carney signed a proclamation to make May Motorcycle Awareness Month. Special enforcement from state and local police is going on now through May 8. The OHS will also be a sponsor at the Thunder Over Dover Air Show talking about motorcycle safety awareness on May 21 and May 22.