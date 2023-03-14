DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has announced that they are reactivating their SoberLift program for St. Patrick's Day, which provides a free $20 Lyft voucher to help people get home safely during the holiday weekend.
To participate in the program and receive the voucher, the office says that all that has to be done is to text SoberLift to 888-991-2740. They say the program will run from Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, March 19 at 2 a.m. statewide.
According to the office, they began the SoberLift program in 2018 offering rideshare discount codes during times of the year where they see an increased amount of impaired driving, like St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day, and throughout the rest of the holiday season. Since the program began, they say over 1,200 rides have been redeemed helping Delawareans get home safely.
“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and celebrations involving increased alcohol consumption are anticipated throughout the weekend,” said Richard Klepner, Deputy Director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”
The office has a new impaired driving campaign video, which can be seen here.
In 2022, the office says there were 1,201 crashes, 104 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving in Delaware. Of those, 26 crashes, 2 deaths, and 103 arrests occurred during the St. Patrick’s Day extended holiday weekend, from March 16 – March 21.
Nationally, according to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020, they say.
The office says that St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest times on the nation's roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), the office says 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, they say37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).
The office also says that drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly; alcohol can affect judgment and increase the risk to pedestrians of getting hit by a vehicle.
If you’re the designated driver, the office wants you to make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. They ask to take the role of a designated driver seriously.
Before ever heading out, the office says it’s vital to plan ahead. They say to be honest with yourself, you know whether you’ll be drinking or not. They say to follow these ideas to ensure you and your fellow partygoers stay safe.
- Plan ahead: If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Before you have one drink, designate a sober driver who won’t be drinking.
- You have options: designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service. Getting home safely is always worth it.
- If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously and don’t drink.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and let a sober driver get your friend home safely.