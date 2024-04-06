DOVER, Del. — For the first time in a decade, the number of overdose deaths in Delaware has decreased.
According to data from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, there were 527 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2023, representing a 1.8% decrease compared to 2022.
According to state health officials, more than 140,000 Delaware adults are living with a substance use disorder. Despite the decrease in overdose deaths overall, there are some troubling statistics. The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) says data indicates rising deadly verdoses and drug use in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities.
"The core strategy is to address the stigma that may keep someone from seeking help, to enlist more healthcare providers in screening patients for opiate use disorder and referring them to treatment, and to make sure doctors know how to treat patients with medication for opiate use disorder,” said DSAMH Director Joanna Champney. “We also continue to blanket the state with Narcan and to fund programs that reach people where they are - whether that's in rural areas, or in police stations, or through street outreach."
Just last year, state Forensic Science data reported Sussex County had an uptick in overdose deaths. Specific data was made public.
In April, DSAMH says it will have an opioid briefing, where more statistics are released.