GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Wednesday night, grassroots organization, Citizens For Delaware Schools, hosted a town hall at Sussex Central High School to discuss issues some parents have with the education system.
The town hall was held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Parents voiced that they want more control over the curriculum their kids are being taught, especially when it comes to gender identity, sexual orientation, and race studies. Parents also discussed that there is a shortage of teachers in the Delaware school system.
Parent Paul Freed says, "The state needs to make it a more competitive marketplace for teachers."
Another concern discussed was safety.
Mother of a young son Jane Brady says, "It is scary...my son has come home concerned about his safety at school. I've seen videos that have been uploaded to the internet of literally fights one day and two days later another big fight in the hallway. And not just two boys going at it, but six or eight kids in a brawl in the middle of the floor in the hall."
Organizers ended the meeting urging the public to vote in the upcoming school board elections on May 9th.