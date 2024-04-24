DELAWARE - Last year, the governor of Delaware signed a bill mandating the establishment of Police Accountability Committees (PACs) in all police departments across the state. These committees are tasked with providing advice on policy, training and community-related issues. Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Dewey Beach and Ocean View have chosen to join forces and create a single regional committee.
Kenneth McLaughlin, Chief of Police in Ocean View, is optimistic about their collaborative approach.
"The big end game is to increase public awareness about what the police are doing, to receive input from the public as to how we conduct our operations to better serve them." said McLaughlin.
The PACs are required to include members from the community, as well as individuals who have been impacted by law enforcement in some capacity. This aims to foster understanding and communication between police departments and the communities they serve.
Gayle Driver, the Chair of the PAC, believes that uniting all four communities will streamline the decision-making process.
"Because they're such small communities and when you work together, you can get so much more done. Now we can walk," Driver said.
The collaboration has been met with enthusiasm from locals, who see it as a positive step towards community policing and cooperation. During their next meeting, the committee plans to establish policies that will benefit both officers and communities.