biden

DELAWARE - Wednesday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Race. 

In the immediate aftermath of his speech, both of Delaware's senators took to Twitter to praise the commander-in-chief.

For Senator Carper and President Biden, who have half a century of history together, this term marks the end of long and successful careers in American politics. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you