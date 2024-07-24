DELAWARE - Wednesday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Race.
In the immediate aftermath of his speech, both of Delaware's senators took to Twitter to praise the commander-in-chief.
I’ve known Joe Biden for 50 years & love him like a brother. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to deliver for Delaware & America alongside him.
— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) July 25, 2024
Thank you for your decades of service to our country, @POTUS. I look forward to running through the tape with you in the months ahead.
I know @POTUS, and he does revere the office of the presidency–but he loves this country more. The kid from Claymont with a stutter has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and it will culminate in the passing of the torch.— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) July 25, 2024
Thank you, Joe.
Thank you, President Biden, for your decades of service. We are ready to carry on your vision for America — one of prosperity, decency, & hope. pic.twitter.com/tXwLSPjxkO— Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) July 25, 2024
For Senator Carper and President Biden, who have half a century of history together, this term marks the end of long and successful careers in American politics.