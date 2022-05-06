DELAWARE - May is Mental Health Awareness month. Every year, millions of mental health calls are made to 911 and other crisis lines and often the only response available is law enforcement and not a mental health professional. But soon that could change.
Starting July 16th, a nation-wide mental health hotline will take effect when people dial 988. The National Alliance On Mental Illness In Delaware (NAMI) is looking forward for this to take effect but they are working on getting even more help for those in need.
While the hotline 988 will get people professional mental health assistance over the phone, they are hoping that at some point Delawareans could call the hotline to get in-person help if they need it.
NAMI Delaware says there are a few things that Delawareans can do in order for this to happen.
"General community members can call their legislators and ask about 988 and ask if there are measures being considered to help fund a more robust system.
We need more than just a number. We need people who can go out in person if needed and that would look like mobile crisis teams.
Those teams are essentially mental health trained people who can go and help in crisis to go help de-escalate that crisis," said Annie Slease, the Director of Advocacy & Education for NAMI Delaware.
The 988 hotline is in service starting on July 16th so NAMI Delaware recommends people wait until then to use it.
For now, they recommend that if you or someone you know is in crisis to text the 24/7 crisis text line 741-741.