DOVER, DE - The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC) is now accepting applications via the newly launched website. The current available funding for the Commission is approximately $3 Million. The 2022 Phase 1A Application will be open November 30, 2022 – December 31, 2022.
Applicants may apply to be considered for grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less from the Prescription Opioid Impact Fund established under 16 Del. C. § 4803B and/or the Prescription Opioid Settlement Fund established under 16 Del. C. § 4808B.
The Commission is currently co-chaired by Delaware’s Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathleen Jennings. The work of the POSDC Commission is supported by its co-chairs and the following five standing committees:
- Behavioral Health Resources
- Budget and Reporting
- Governance
- Local Governments
- Public Outreach and Community Input
“I have focused my time in public office on helping those who are suffering from addiction and mental health challenges,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Ph.D., R.N. “After years of hard work by Attorney General Jennings we now have access to these settlement funds to provide much needed help to those in Delaware affected by the opioid crisis. As the Chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium which oversees the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC), I am looking forward to working with our partners to make sure every dollar is used to help build back up the communities who have been most affected.”
“I’m proud of the work that my office has done to hold Big Pharma accountable and to secure significant funds to combat the opioid crisis in Delaware — but securing money is only half the battle,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The Commission is more than a steward of a precious public resource; it is a voice for the people of Delaware, who have paid the real price of the opioid crisis.”
Applications can be submitted on the POSDC website. Click here to visit the website, which also includes further guidance on the application process.
Permitted Uses
Money in the Impact Fund must be used for activities in one or more of the
following categories:
- Opioid addiction prevention.
- The following opioid addiction services:
- Inpatient and outpatient treatment programs and facilities, including short-term and long-term residential treatment programs and recovery residences.
- Services relating to treating substance use disorder for the underinsured and uninsured.
- Emergency assistance relating to prescription opioids, including purchasing pharmaceuticals used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.
- Peer support programs.
- Services to address adverse social determinants of health which act as a barrier to recovery, including family support services.
Prohibited Uses
-Money in the Opioid Funds may not be used to supplant existing state or local government funding.
-Money in the Settlement Fund may not be used in a manner inconsistent with the terms of the settlement, judgment, confirmation order, or other governing document.