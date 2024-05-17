DOVER, Del. - The primary in Delaware scheduled for Sept. 10, 2024 could be the last one for state offices held that late in the calendar year. A bill introduced on Thursday in the State House would move the primary date to the fourth Tuesday in April. It would coincide with the primary date in presidential year elections.
If signed into law, the dates for submitting and withdrawing notification of candidacy will be adjusted. Rep. Stell Parker Selby (D -District 20) who represents the Lewes and Milton areas is a co-sponsor of House Bill 400.
The bill is under review in the House Administration Committee. If signed into law, the first date of the changed primary will be April 28, 2026.