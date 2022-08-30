SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- You can go cast your primary vote in person as early as Wednesday in Delaware.
Some races of importance are in Eastern Sussex County.
In the House, the new District 4 which includes Millsboro and Long Neck has a Republican race.
Bradley Layfield who is the principal at Sussex Central High School says his main focus is on environmental issues.
"One thing is the Indian River and the Inland Bays," Layfield said. "The 4th district basically covers all of the northern part of the Indian River from Cupola Park all the way at the bridge in Millsboro where I live all the way up to Love Creek. So, looking to dredge the Upper Indian River not just for commerce and recreation which is going to be good for the economy but also for public safety.
His opponent Jeff Hilovsky who is an Air Force veteran says his biggest goal is to focus on the growth happening in the area.
"It brings a lot of opportunity to a lot of people and a lot of people want to live here because it’s such a great place to live," Hilovsky said. "The other side of that is we have to take care of the folks that live here and as we age as the population, we have fifty percent of the population who are age 50 or over in this area."
In the Senate in District 6, Senator Ernie Lopez is retiring which opens up a seat. There is a Democratic primary with Jack Bucchioni running against Russell Huxtable.
Bucchioni says he wants to tackle flooding in the city of Lewes.
"In some of these basements over here, there’s three, four, five inches of water now and it’s sea water," Bucchioni said. "Delaware as you probably know is one of if not the lowest state in the United States so e have a problem with rising sea water."
While Huxtable says growth and all of the topics that are affected by that need to be addressed.
"We are addressing quality of life within our environment, not just on a macro level but also on a micro level as well," Huxtable said. "We’re concerned about healthcare capacity with shortages of doctors and nurses and other qualified employees."
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, September 13. For a list of polling places visit this page.