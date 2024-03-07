DOVER, Del -A bill introduced Wednesday in the Delaware State House of Representatives is designed to protect victims of sexual assault, discrimination, or harassment from retaliatory lawsuits. Those are lawsuits filed by the accused against the victim.
House Bill 327 places a higher burden of proof on the accused in this cases.
It also prevents the disclosure of information related to a claim of sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination.
The bill is now under review in the House Judiciary Committee with a hearing expected within two weeks.