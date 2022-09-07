Delaware Ranked Low In Quality Of Life

Delaware- Delaware was ranked 48th out of 50 for quality of life based on studies done by Wallet Hub.
The points for quality of life were weighed by access to different attractions, such as museums, bike trails, fitness centers and beaches. The first state ranked in the middle in other categories, such as economy, education and health and affordability.
People living on the coast had nothing but good things to say about where they live. Lenny Richardson of Pedego Electric Bikes in Lewes said he is confused by the ranking.
"I've lived in every county, I've lived in New castle county, Kent county and now Sussex county, and I love it," he said. "It's hard to believe we'd be forty eighth"
Delaware did rank 24th out of 50 as the best state to live in in this study.