Delaware Ranks Second in the Nation for Increasing Rent Year-to-Year

DELAWARE- A report from rent.com shows that Delaware's rent has climbed almost 24percent. That's a year-by-year comparison meaning rent in September 2022 was almost 24 percent higher than September 2021's rent.
Luis Aviles, who lives in Frankford, says he's experienced this first hand, "Rents were already going passed that, 14-1500 dollars just for a two bedroom, and it was getting ridiculous."
The average rent in Delaware is $1851 a month. It's a problem that Sussex County government is aware of and updated an affordable housing program to try and incentivize developers to create more lower rent options. The program adds a streamlined approval process for apartment developers that set aside at least twenty five percent of units to be affordably priced.
"We just wanted to make sure that our workforce and the people that really are struggling have the ability to access affordable housing near where they work or just near where they want to live, especially on the eastern side of the county. People are just unable to access affordable rentals." said Brandy Nauman, Director for Community Development and Housing Department.
Nauman says it's important to have these units close to transportation and good job opportunities as the population continues to grow and so do prices.
"Our hope is really just to capitalize, Sussex County has just seen an unprecedented amount of development in the last couple of years, especially in the last year. " said Nauman.
Aviles says he would participate in the program and is hopeful that this may help tackle Delaware's high rent, "Oh yeah definitely, I'm sure some of my children would too because they've been looking for a couple of years now and they haven't been able to find anything."
More information you can visit rent.com/research/average-rent-price-report and sussexcountyde.gov.