MILFORD, Del. - Delaware is stepping up its efforts to protect the dwindling population of American kestrels, the smallest falcon in North America. With the help of a $120,000 grant from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program, the state is embarking on a comprehensive conservation project aimed at studying and preserving these majestic birds.
The American kestrel, known for its vibrant colors and fierce hunting abilities, has experienced a staggering decline of over 93 percent in the Mid-Atlantic region. Factors contributing to this decline include loss of suitable nesting habitat, pesticide accumulation, climate change, and emerging diseases. Recognizing the urgent need for action, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is spearheading efforts to reverse this trend.
In addition to tagging kestrels, the project involves constructing 10 additional Motus Wildlife Tracking System towers. The first of these towers was placed this week at the Abbott's Mill Nature Center in Milford. These towers will form part of an international network aimed at detecting passing kestrels and other birds, contributing valuable data to avian research efforts in Delaware and beyond.
“This new technology is incredible in helping us learn more and more about the mysteries of migration and where birds go when they’re not nesting here and hopefully help with conservation efforts to provide the type of habitat they need for when they do arrive,” explained Jim Rapp, the owner of Delmarva Birding Weekends.
Since 2014, DNREC’s Brandywine Zoo has been installing kestrel nesting boxes across the state on both private and public lands. These nesting boxes provide critical habitat for kestrels to breed and raise their young. The Delaware Kestrel Partnership, formed in 2016, monitors these nesting boxes and conducts research to better understand kestrel populations and behaviors.
One of the key aspects of the project is the collaboration with organizations like the Delaware Nature Society, which hosts nine kestrel boxes and has supported the successful hatching of 55 kestrel chicks over seven years. The society will also donate radio tags to support research efforts.
With the installation of new radio towers and the implementation of cutting-edge tracking technology, Delaware is taking significant steps to safeguard the future of the American kestrel. By working together with local organizations and leveraging scientific expertise, the state is leading the way in avian conservation efforts. Through these collective efforts, it is hoped that the iconic falcon will continue to soar across Delaware’s skies for generations to come.