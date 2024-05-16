PHILADELPHIA, Pa - $12.9 million is heading to the Delaware State Housing Authority. The new money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It is part of an overall package of $49.8 million directed to the state for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).
“These housing choice vouchers will offer more families the necessary relief they need to have continued access to safe, affordable housing options and increase our nation’s housing supply,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Currently, this country is in a housing deficit as we are 2 million homes short of the amount needed and as HUD’s single largest investment in affordable housing, public housing authorities will have the ability to provide more housing options to their constituents and continue to combat this nation’s housing affordability crisis. "
According to HUD, Housing Vouchers assist over 2.3 million families in need of housing, including families with children, older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities.
“The HCV program is the most successful rental program ever conceived,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing, Richard J. Monocchio. “Not only do housing vouchers free up income for basic needs, but when families are able to live in stable, affordable housing in low-poverty communities, we see higher cognitive test scores and educational outcomes for children and increased chances of attending college and earning more as adults.”
