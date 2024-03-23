Delaware receives over $153 million in federal funding

DELAWARE- In a significant boost for the state of Delaware, U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, all Democrats from Delaware, announced a substantial financial windfall. On Saturday, March 23, they revealed that a whopping $153,949,827 million has been secured for various Delaware projects as part of an appropriations bill that recently passed the Senate.
This funding is for community priorities, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to enhancing the quality of life in Delaware. Areas set to benefit include affordable housing, water infrastructure improvements, mental health support, childcare services, education and research, workforce development, and more.
Key projects highlighted in the funding package include a significant $10 million allocation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for flood reduction and bay beach restoration in Kent and Sussex Counties. Affordable housing is another critical focus, with $25 million designated to preserve 500 housing units, repair homes for 400 individuals, support 300 emergency shelter beds, revitalize numerous vacant homes, and construct nearly 75 new single-family residences. Beneficiaries of these funds include REACH, Milford Housing, New Castle County, Hope Center, Todmorden Foundation, all three Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Delaware, NeighborGood, Luther Towers of Dover, and Family Promise of NCC, and Cornerstone West.
Each of Delaware's three counties will receive $1 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure, highlighting the commitment to improving essential services such as stormwater management, water storage, and treatment systems, and environmental restoration.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware will benefit from a $2.8 million boost, while the Southern Delaware Rural Health Initiative will receive $1.5 million to expand personal health nursing services, focusing on improving elder health.