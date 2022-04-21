DELAWARE- Delaware's initial House Bill 305 is no different from current House Bills 371 and 372.
Sponsor Representative Ed Osienski (D- 24th District) says HB 371 covers the legalization of recreational marijuana.
"That removes the current civil penalty for possession of an ounce or less but it's still illegal to smoke in public or drive under the influence," Osienski said.
HB 372 has all of the language for licensing and social equity and lays out the responsibilities of a commissioner.
Zoe Patchell of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network says that bill will specifically help the state's economy.
"House Bill 372 basically converts the current illicit market to the safe, legal market and really emphasizes the creation of local small businesses as well as job creation." Patchell said.
HB 371 needs a majority of 21 votes to pass. HB 372 needs a sixty percent majority of 25 votes because of a new tax.
On March 10th, House Bill 305 was two votes shy of passing in the House. If you take a look at the voting, all nine of Sussex County's representatives voted no including Representative Steve Smyk (R-20th District) who is still against the current bills.
"There's a lot of people who are fighting addiction," Smyk said. "Addiction's been probably one of the most horrendous loss of life without accidents or anything to our society, to Delaware and especially to this area."
Osenski says that HB 371 will be heard again on May 3 due to a procedural issue. Once that is all settled, he is hoping to get both bills heard on the House floor in early May.
A do-over to legalize recreational marijuana in the first state soon is off and running.