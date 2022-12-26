DOVER, Del.– In response to the overwhelming demand for assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.
DSHA says it will allow the agency to process existing applications. Applicants who submit their paperwork before Jan 2nd are encouraged to monitor their emails, text messages, and voicemails for status updates.
DSHA says individuals experiencing emergencies, such as eviction with a set court date, immediate risk of homelessness, or utility cut-off, can start a new application for assistance after January 2, 2023, through one of the program’s 15 Community Navigators. The complete list of Community Navigators is available on decovidhousinghelp.com.
To date, the DEHAP program has dispersed over $122 million in rental and utility assistance, serving close to 22,000 Delawareans as they recovered from the devastating impact of the pandemic. For additional details or questions, all are encouraged to call (866) 935 -0407 for more information.
