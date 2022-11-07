Incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester is seeking her fourth term in Congress. She is the first woman and person of color to represent Delaware in Congress. She served in two Delaware cabinets as Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health & Social Services, and State Personnel Director.
Republican challenger Lee Murphy is from Wilmington. He worked for Amtrak for 35 years as a conductor and in management roles. Murphy has previously run for Congress and State Senate.
These two candidates have seen each other before. In 2020, Blunt Rochester defeated Murphy with Blunt Rochester receiving 57.6% of the vote.
Cody McNutt of Wilmington is running as the Liberatarian candidate.
David Rogers of Wilmington is running as the Non-Partisan candidate.