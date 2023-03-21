MILLSBORO, Del. - State Republicans held a town hall to discuss Governor Carney's electric vehicle mandate was held at the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro on Tuesday night.
If put into law, the mandate would ban the sale of new gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2035, in favor of more environmentally friendly electric cars and trucks.
Republican Senator Brian Pettyjohn who was at the meeting says, "Delawareans will not stand for their choice being taken away from them."
Republican House Representative Richard Collins views the mandate as an overreach.
"For the government to force people into the vehicle that the government wants them to have...I literally have not met one person who thinks this is a good idea," says Collins.
Community members, like Janice Nezvesky-Shertzer of Rehoboth Beach, agrees.
"Let us do what we want to do...it's my choice," says Nezvesky-Shertzer.
But some, like Millsboro resident Tom Brett think that if action isn't taken now, it won't matter later.
"The overwhelming majority of climate scientists believe we need to take very strict measures now to protect our future. That's what I'm relying on."
Republicans asked the community to write a letter to Governor Carney and DNREC opposing the mandate if they oppose it. Also, to sign their names on a petition against the mandate.
There are four more town hall meetings to talk about the mandate, which are on:
- Thursday, March 23rd between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Brandywine Hundred Fire Company in Bellefonte
- Tuesday, March 28th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 160 Peoples Plaza in Glasgow
- Wednesday, March 29th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Camden-Wyoming Fire Company
- Thursday, March 30th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Chambers Memorial Hall/Mill Creek Fire Company
The public can RSVP their attendance by visiting www.NoEVMandate.com.