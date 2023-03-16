DELAWARE - The Delaware State Republican Party will be hosting a series of town hall meetings regarding the state's plans to transition to electric vehicles. The party states that meetings will discuss the effects of transportation on climate, electricity demand, and impact on residents.
These meetings come after Delaware Republicans have requested state environmental officials to reevaluate the proposed regulations that would require 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in Delaware by the fall of 2025 to be zero-emission vehicles. There has also been much debate around the state regarding the addition of new vehicle charging stations.
Speakers invited to the meetings include Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin, former professor of geography at the University of Delaware Dr. David Legates, and more.
Meetings set to take place around the state will occur from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on:
- March 21 at the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro.
- March 23 at the Brandywine Hundred Fire Hall in Wilmington.
- March 28 at the Colonial Region Republicans in Peoples Plaza in Newark.
- March 29 at the Camden-Wyoming Fire Hall in Camden.
- March 30 at the Millcreek Fire Hall in Newark.
Registration for the meetings is online.