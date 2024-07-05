REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware Seashore State Park is holding their 44 Annual Sandcastle Contest on Saturday, July 6 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The beaches house the horseshoe crabs and the dogged diamondback terrapin, animals that help form the dunes that protect local homes and highways. Their hidden superpowers led to the theme for this year, “Superhero Sand.”
Prizes will be awarded in a 12 and under class and an all-ages open class. Registration for the contest will be on the day at Tower Road Oceanside. Contest entry is free with paid park admission.