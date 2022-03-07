SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware is seeing record breaking gas prices throughout the state. For the first time since 2008, gas prices in Delaware are averaging $4.10 a gallon. Delaware-based AAA Mid-Atlantic says that's up 10-cents from yesterday! The last time this happened was 14 years ago. On June 8th of that year, gas was $4.07. AAA says the market crash in '08 caused the last price increase.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says there are a few ways to save money on gas. Follow the speed limit, don't drive aggressively, and know your octane. The organization says Americans waste over $2 billion a year on premium gas in cars that are designed to run on regular fuel, but even regular fuel is a lot for some.
"$71.43. I got to take a picture of that," said Napoleon Martinez. A lot of people are not so pumped about prices at the pump.
"It is kind of absurd. Unfortunately, I think it's going to hurt a lot of people and hopefully the government will do something to change it," said Martinez.
William Leek says he went from paying around $50 to fill his tank to nearly $100.
"They're talking oil going up to $200 a barrel. That'll break us, that'll break us in the short term, you know long term I got confidence we will come back from that. But we need to look at where we're getting our oil from and how it affects the average American on the gas pump," said leek.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the price increase is due to the crisis in Ukraine, which is impacting the crude oil market.
"The United States imports about three percent of its crude oil from Russia. So this is a global issue. It's just not a matter of the United States making certain decisions not to export oil from Russia, this is a global situation where the price of oil is rising rapidly across the world not just here in the United States," said Jana Tidwell, manager pf public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The issue is also impacting public transit. DART tells WRDE that the increase in fuel prices will have a quote "substantial effect" on their operation, and they are monitoring the financial implications
This time last year the average price for gas was $2.69 a gallon, but at Exxon in Lewes on Monday it cost $4.29.
"We need gas anyway, I gotta get it as is. With everything going on in the world, I don't mind paying a couple extra dollars to put the Russians in a bad spot," said Kyle Trolan.
The summer blend gas has not come into play yet but it will. Tidwell said it will put an extra 15 cents per gallon on the price of gasoline.
Tidwell said this is a "wait and see" situation, but they do know we will deal with record high prices heading into Spring.
