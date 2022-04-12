DELAWARE - COVID-19 cases are increasing in the First State, but they are relatively low. As Philadelphia is once again requiring people to wear their masks indoors, masks are not coming back in Delaware at this time.
The Delaware Division of Public Health says officials are closely watching the BA.2 variant, as there has been a slight increase in cases and percent positivity. Fortunately, hospitalizations have not increased, so it's unlikely a mask mandate would come back. Masks are still required in a few places for the foreseeable future.
"At this time we are not recommending everyone wears a mask in every setting and we are certainly not mandating it because we trust people will make the decisions that are right for them," said DPH director, Dr. Karyl Rattay.
Rattay says when Governor Carney reinstated a mask mandate earlier this year, it was to prevent a collapse of the healthcare system.
"We are at a point in the pandemic, individuals know what helps protect themselves, and that's a part of why we feel its not as important to consider mandates right out of the gate," said Dr. Rattay.
Bayhealth says COVID patients have leveled off.
"We're down at the point where we're admitting one or two COVID patients a day to each facility, which is a far cry to the dozens or more that were admitted daily two, three months ago," said John Fink, Vice President for Quality and Medical Affairs at Bayhealth.
The federal mandate that is set to expire next Monday, April 18th, requires face masks in hospitals and on transportation.
"We may be getting to that point where we just expect our caregivers to be wearing masks, I think for sure we are going to see it until we have reached that phase in what we are calling the endemic phase," said Fink.
Salisbury Regional Airport and DART say most travelers have been compliant.
"Our DART riders are accustomed to wearing masks. It's been in place for quite some time now. Our operators are doing a great job monitoring the situation," said Julie Theyerl, Chief Customer Experience Officer for Delaware Transit Corporation.
If the mandate is extended, both organizations will follow the law, but "If we didn't have the federal mandate in place we are going to be lifting that, unless there was some county wide or statewide requirement to continue to do that, no we would not be doing that at all," said Tony Rudy, airport manager at Salisbury Regional Airport.
DART says masks will no longer be required to ride if the federal requirement is lifted.
Now of course you can still wear a mask but as of now there will be no mandates. Although Fink says he would support an indoor mask mandate if numbers continue to go up.