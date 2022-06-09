DOVER, De – The Delaware State Senate on Thursday passed legislation to limit the use of polystyrene containers and many single-use plastics at food establishments throughout the state.
Sponsored by Sen. Trey Paradee, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134 would bar restaurants from serving ready-to-eat food in containers made of polystyrene, a non-biodegradable and potentially carcinogenic petroleum product best known by the brand name Styrofoam, starting on July 1, 2023.
The bill also would prohibit food establishments in Delaware from providing single-use plastic straws unless requested by a consumer, while banning single-use plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks.
SS 1 for SB 134 now heads to the House for consideration.