DOVER, De – The Delaware State Senate on Thursday passed legislation to limit the use of polystyrene containers and many single-use plastics at food establishments throughout the state. 

Sponsored by Sen. Trey ParadeeSenate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134 would bar restaurants from serving ready-to-eat food in containers made of polystyrene, a non-biodegradable and potentially carcinogenic petroleum product best known by the brand name Styrofoam, starting on July 1, 2023. 

The bill also would prohibit food establishments in Delaware from providing single-use plastic straws unless requested by a consumer, while banning single-use plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks. 

SS 1 for SB 134 now heads to the House for consideration. 

  

