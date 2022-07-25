Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.