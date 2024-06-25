DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Senate is tackling public education funding reform. Tuesday the Senate passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 201, creating a commission to review and recommend reforms to the state’s public education funding system.
The legislation is sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Laura Sturgeon and House Education Committee Chair Kim Williams. The goal of the commission is to address student needs and distribute resources more equitably.
"In my 25 years as a public school teacher, I saw firsthand how the complex and inequitable system that Delaware uses to fund public education is failing to meet the needs of students," Sturgeon said. "The time has come for us to start working on real systemic reforms that will improve Delaware's schools."
Delaware's current funding formula is based on student enrollment, with 70% of funding from state and federal sources and 30% from district-level property taxes. A 2018 lawsuit claimed the system was unfair to disadvantaged students. In 2020, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled the property tax system unconstitutional, prompting reassessments.
An independent 2023 assessment recommended increasing overall funding, better distribution based on student need, and implementing a weighted funding formula. The new commission will examine these proposals and develop a multi-year implementation plan.
The commission will include 31 members, including legislators, educators, and community advocates. If the House passes SCR 201, the commission will meet by October 1, and issue initial recommendations by October 1, 2025.
"The Public Education Funding Commission will help us create a more equitable system that truly meets the needs of all students and educators," said Rep. Williams.
SCR 201 now heads to the House for final consideration.