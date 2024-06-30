Delaware Senate passes $98.5M grant package

DOVER, Del. - On Sunday, June 30th, officials announced that the Senate passed a record-setting $98.5 million grant package aimed at strengthening Delaware’s fire companies, ambulance services, senior centers, veterans’ organizations, and other community groups that provide invaluable services to Delawareans.
According to officials, the annual Grants-in-Aid legislation was developed by the bipartisan Joint Finance Committee. It allocates one-time funding to dozens of nonprofits across the state engaged in everything from providing treatment for substance-use disorder and behavioral health counseling to arts programming, historic preservation, and emergency services.
“Fortunately, Delaware’s strong economy will allow us to make critical investments this year in the community organizations that provide direct services to some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Sen. Trey Paradee, chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.
“Delaware’s robust network of nonprofit public service organizations gives us an incredible return on our investment by helping to meet some of our residents’ most immediate and pressing needs,” Paradee continued. “I want to thank my Republican and Democratic colleagues on the Joint Finance Committee for working together to reach an agreement on a Grants-In-Aid package that will benefit thousands of Delaware families for years to come.”
Senate Bill 327, the Fiscal Year 2025 grant package, includes funding for close to 50 nonprofit agencies and community organizations that were not included in last year’s Grants-In-Aid legislation.
Officials highlighted that this year’s bill also, for the first time, includes the allocation of federal pass-through funding to 16 nonprofits that were previously included in the operating budget. The state pass-through funding to those organizations was moved to SB 327 to ensure better consistency and transparency through the annual application and funding review requirements of the Grants-In-Aid bill, which requires a 3/4 supermajority vote in both chambers.
"Whether it's our dedicated paramedics, fire services, or community health centers, the organizations funded through Grant-in-Aid provide essential services that sustain and save lives in our state,” said Rep. Kim Williams, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.
“This year, we were fortunate to fund and invest in these critical organizations at a historic level, extending their reach and ensuring they can continue the vital work they do day in and day out on behalf of Delawareans," Williams added. "I want to thank my colleagues on the Joint Finance Committee for their hard work throughout the year. Together, we've been able to craft a budget and Grant-in-Aid package that will make a tangible difference in the lives of Delawareans."
Notable items in the FY 2025 Grants-in-Aid bill include:
- $29 million for organizations supporting Delawareans in the areas of health, substance-use treatment, the arts, tourism, and community services – 10% more than the current fiscal year;
- $17 million for current paramedic operations in all three counties, plus an additional $1 million to each county to help enhance their paramedic operations – 6% more than the current fiscal year;
- $11.6 million in statewide support for fire and ambulance companies to ensure proper maintenance and full operation of trucks, ambulances, and rescue boats – 20% more than the current fiscal year;
- $10.3 million for senior center operations and organizations that provide services to senior centers – 4% more than the current fiscal year;
- $6.4 million in $100,000 allocations to each fire company and public service ambulance company – $100% more than the current fiscal year;
- $5 million in one-time support to Community Health Centers;
- $3.9 million in support for Delaware’s three county seats;
- $3.6 million to support public safety in municipalities serving colleges and universities with on-campus residence halls;
- $698,000 for veterans’ organizations across Delaware – 13% more than the current fiscal year.