Delaware- Delaware workers can be pleased as the Senate passed legislation aimed at bolstering and safeguarding their employment rights. Senate bill 147 is sponsored by Sen. Laura Sturgeon who serves as the representative for the Fourth Senate District, encompassing communities such as West Brandywine Hundred, Greenville, Centerville, Hockessin, and segments of Pike Creek. Senate Bill 147 promises to empower workers by allowing them to present electronically stored business records as evidence of workplace misconduct. This, without the fear of facing criminal charges or being countersued by their employers under Delaware’s computer crimes statute.
Under the current legal framework, Delaware workers utilizing email or electronic records to document violations of employment law risk misdemeanor charges and civil suits that could outweigh any potential compensation for successful misconduct claims. Senate Bill 147 introduces an exemption in Delaware's computer crimes law, shielding workers from both criminal and civil liabilities when accessing or disclosing electronic records in pursuit of workplace misconduct claims. The passage of Senate bill 147 not only marks a significant legislative victory for Delaware workers but also underscores the state's commitment to enhancing workers' ability to assert their rights in the face of adversity.