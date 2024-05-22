DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Senate unanimously passed legislation on Wednesday restricting pre-trial release for defendants charged with specific felony offenses who pose a clear and convincing risk to public safety.
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, the prime sponsor of SB 11 (S), emphasized the balance between protecting communities and ensuring fair pre-trial practices.
"Protecting our neighbors from people accused of violent crimes is the right thing to do," Townsend said. "These bills will help ensure determinations about pre-trial release are based on public safety, not financial resources."
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 11, the first leg of a constitutional amendment, allows the Legislature to identify crimes and circumstances for preventive detention. Senate Bill 12, a companion bill, would reduce reliance on cash bail while maintaining judges' discretion to impose it if necessary for public safety.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings criticized the current system.
“Justice should be blind to your wealth, or lack thereof – but under current law, it isn’t.” said Jennings.
If approved by the House and signed by Governor Carney, SB 12 would sunset six months after the constitutional amendment's enactment. Both bills now move to the House for consideration.