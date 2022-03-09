DELAWARE - Delaware is one step closer to offering paid family and medical leave to families in the First State. The senate passed the "Healthy Delaware Families Act" on International Women's Day. The bill would offer full-time workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. Supporters of the bill say many Delawareans are forced to sacrifice their income when a major life event occurs.
The Delaware Cares Coalition says 80 percent of Delaware workers do not have paid family leave. Senator Sarah McBride, the sponsor of this bill, said depending on the length of leave, Delawareans are forced to give up thousands of dollars. Now the bill heads to the house, but some representatives have concerns.
Senator McBride (D - SD1) says the bill aims to make sure your job is protected and that you receive financial support when major life events happen.
"When you're welcoming a new child in your family, when you're struggling through an illness, trying to get life saving treatment, you shouldn't have to worry about if you can put food on the table, or pay your rent, or pay your mortgage," said Sen. McBride.
Senator McBride says the bill would address workforce shortages among women, as caretaking disproportionately falls on them.
"We saw over 2 million women leave the workforce nationwide and many have not been able to return because they've been hampered by those caregiving responsibilities, and they haven't had any paid leave to help them return to work and have that stability to take care of their families," said Liz Richards, director of the Delaware Cares Coalition.
Opponents of the bill say it could negatively impact small businesses.
"The bill is going to put some pretty major requirements on businesses. ... With the pandemic going on those small businesses have just struggled. With the unemployment out there, they just can't get employees. With this it gives their employee an opportunity to go and leave, then do how do you get the work done bottom line without the employees?" said Representative Ron Gray (R - RD38).
Senator McBride says the bill supports the employer, adding that it increases workforce participation, and reduces turnover.
If passed eligible families will start receiving benefits in 2026. The legislation is now in the house for consideration. It will go through the committee process, will be heard on the house floor, and if passed it will go to Governor Carney's desk.