DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Senate passed the first two pieces of what they say is a three-part legislation package on Tuesday. The bills aim to weave animal welfare into the state’s existing protections against domestic violence.
Senate Bill 70 would add several actions against a person’s companion animal or service animal to the definition of abuse for protection from abuse proceedings, including engaging in cruelty, inflicting physical injury, and engaging in a course of alarming or distressing conduct.
Senate Bill 71 would require law enforcement agencies, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, and the Department of Justice to report suspected animal cruelty to the Office of Animal Welfare that is discovered while performing their responsibilities in child welfare cases. It would provide immunity to people who in good faith, report suspected animal cruelty.
"Our pets are members of our family who too often get caught in the middle of family disputes and used as tools of manipulation or abuse,” says SB 70 prime sponsor Sen. Nicole Poore, D-New Castle.
SB 70 also would provide Family Court the authority to include provisions in a protection from abuse order that grant a petitioner exclusive care, custody, or control of a companion animal and order a petitioner to stay away from the companion animal.
Both SB 70 and SB 71 now head to the House for final consideration.
Meanwhile, House Bill 95 is the third bill in the package and would require Family Court to award possession of companion animals when dividing marital property. The court would be able to consider each person’s ability to care for the animal, the pet’s attachment to each person, and how much time and effort each person spent tending to the animal’s needs.
Under HB 95, once a petition for divorce or annulment has been filed, a companion animal could not be transferred, concealed, disposed of, or spayed or neutered without the written agreement of both parties.
HB 95 is slated to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on April 26.