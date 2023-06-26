WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride has officially announced her bid for Congress. Her campaign launch came with a video Monday morning that highlights key issues for the senator including addressing gun violence, protecting access to abortion care, and supporting efforts to curb climate change.
She aims to succeed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced on June 21 that she is running instead for a seat in the U.S. Senate that will be vacated after Sen. Tom Carper retires.
McBride would be the first openly transgender member of Congress. Her campaign has gathered support from more than 20 Delaware elected officials, community organizers, labor leaders, and community and national advocacy organizations including Attorney General Kathy Jennings, State Auditor Lydia York, Sen. Russ Huxtable, and the Human Rights Campaign.
"This campaign isn't just about making history, it's about moving forward," McBride said. "During a time when too many politicians want to divide us, I promise to be a leader that blocks out the noise and focuses on what really matters. I look forward to earning the votes of Delawareans across our great state and continuing to prove that small states can do big things."
McBride's announcement was expected by many who have been speculating about who Democratic leadership would push forward through the ranks as one of its next leaders. Other potential figures to watch include State Treasurer Colleen Davis and Gov. John Carney.
With Carper's Senate seat, Blunt Rochester's House seat, and the position of Delaware governor all expecting to be changed in the next election, the Republican Party is hoping for a change. Despite being a deeply blue state, Julianne Murray, chair of the Delaware Republican Party, told WRDE last week that she is confident that Republicans will have a larger role in Delaware politics. Though she would not share a short list, she said to expect campaign announcements soon.
"There are [Republicans] in all three counties considering and looking at what [role] fits the best, as each office has some unique characteristics to it," said Murray.
"I think going into the 2024 season, people are looking for change... How a Republican wins is to stick to the issues," Murray said. "We're problem solvers. We've got plenty of problems right now, nationally and within the state. I think that our candidates are going to be prepared to be those problem solvers."