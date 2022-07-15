DELAWARE - Calls to impeach Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness continue following the misconduct trial in which she was found guilty on misdemeanor charges a couple of weeks ago.
Senators David Sokola, Bryan Townsend, and Elizabeth Lockman sent us a statement this morning confirming that the Delaware Senate will be voting on a resolution to start the process of removing McGuiness from her position.
"In the two weeks since a Kent County jury found the State Auditor guilty of multiple crimes, including official misconduct, Auditor McGuiness has ignored repeated calls for her resignation," the Senators say. "Most Delawareans understand that an elected official who abuses their power and violates the law should not be employed at that tax-payer funded job any longer."
That vote is planned for July 25th at 2 p.m.
The House of Representatives would also have to pass the resolution before lawmakers could adopt the rules.
Then a hearing would be set for McGuiness to defend herself and provide witnesses.
After the hearing, lawmakers could vote on whether or not to petition governor carney to remove her.