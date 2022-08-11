Delaware Senators Weighing the Idea of Arming Teachers in the Classroom

DELAWARE- Two Delaware Senators are mulling over the idea of bringing guns into the classroom for protection.
In the light of recent school shootings, Gunnar Thompson is one of many Americans who thinks arming and training teachers could be a good way to protect students.
Senator Bryant Richardson said he and fellow Senator Dave Lawson are considering legislation to allow teachers to carry. They're asking for public feedback before the legislature reconvenes.
Despite this, Henry Long, who has two young girls in school, thinks it would only cause more problems.
"It's a very dangerous path to go down when you bring weapons into the school with the thought of protecting students," Long said.
In Delaware, there is a rigorous process that takes weeks to get a concealed carry permit including safety courses, references, fingerprinting and more.
In his newsletter, Richardson said teachers would have to meet that standard, and this would be voluntary.
Thompson thinks arming teachers would save lives.
"It could take law enforcement from 5 to 15 minutes to get there," Thompson said. "In that time frame what do you think could happen?"
Long doesn't care how thorough the training is. He doesn't think guns will ever have a place in the classroom.
"It's hard enough for teachers to get crayons and notebooks and whatever else they need for their classroom now you want them to also be ya know armed? I don't understand that," Long said.