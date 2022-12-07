DELAWARE -
The Delaware Small Business Administration announced it's 2022 summary loan data today, and it had some big wins.
According to the SBA, in it's fiscal year, the loan program made 149 7(a) loans to Delaware small businesses that totaled in approximately $53.5 million dollars.
The 504 loan program reported more than $12.3 million dollars in lending to Delaware small businesses. The microloan program, which specifically helps businesses in undeserved communities, reported $248,500 dollars.
According to the SBA, it's 7(a) loan guaranty program is it's primary financial assistance instrument. It provides loan guaranties on business loans to help qualifying entrepreneurs secure financing on reasonable terms.