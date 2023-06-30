DOVER, Del. - On the last day of the Legislative Session in the 152nd General Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives Pete Schwartzkopf announced that he is stepping down.
Schwartzkopf's term as the 14th district representative is not up yet.
The outgoing House Speaker cited a promise he had made to his wife last year after she had become ill that he would step down from this leadership role.
The House voted later Friday evening to appoint Rep. Valerie Longhurst to succeed Schwartzkopf as Speaker of the House. Schwartzkopf says she is the first Spea