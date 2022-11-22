DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced that Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits for 2023 will go on sale Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 8 a.m.
After that, DNREC says Park passes and surf fishing permits will be available to buy Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any state park office, but they will not be sold at the DNREC Dover campus. They say passes can also be bought online at https://destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees. According to DNREC, they expect delivery in three to four weeks. DNREC also says that state park offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 3rd for holiday shoppers who want to buy a pass or permit as a gift.
Though there was a surf fishing permit cap implemented in 2019, DNREC says it will be removed for the 2023 season as a part of several other program changes. They say that this will remove the need to rush to get a permit.
DNREC says annual passes are a convenient way to get in to Delaware State Parks during the fee season, which lasts March 1st to November 30th every year. The pricing for the permits is as such, per DNREC:
- Passes cost $35 for Delaware residents, and $70 for non-residents.
- Those 62-years-old and older get a discount down to $18 for Delaware residents and $35 for non-residents.
- Those 65-years-old and a Delaware resident can get a lifetime pass for $65
- Those who are Delaware residents and are active duty military can get a Delaware Military Pass for 17.50
- Those who are active duty military but are non-residents can get the normal resident rate of $35
- Those who receive public assistance can get an Assistance Program Pass is available for $10
- Delaware firefighters and EMS technicians can get an annual pass for free. Those who qualify have to get an application from their fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association. Once completed, the form must be taken to a state park office to get the pass.
For the surf fishing permits, DNREC says sales are on for an annual permit and a two-year permit, which both allow permit-holders year-round drive-on access, including peak weekends and holidays. DNREC says that off-peak permits will also be available, which allows year-round drive-on access but excludes peak weekends and holidays from May 20th through labor day weekend. DNREC says these are the prices for the surf fishing permits:
- Permits are $90 for Delaware residents and $180 for non-residents.
- Those 62-years-old and older can get a discount that brings the price down to $80.
- Off-peak permits for Delaware residents are $70, and for non residents they are $140.
- Those 62-years-old and older can get a discount on off-peak permits, bringing the price down to $70.
- Delaware firefighters and EMS technicians can get a permit for free. Those who qualify have to get an application from their fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association. Once completed, the form must be taken to a state park office to get the permit.
DNREC says first-time permit holders must also get a Delaware surf fishing license plate which they are required to put their surf fishing permit decal. They say the permit decal also doubles as an annual park pass.
According to DNREC, instead of putting a cap on the amount of surf fishing permits sold every each year, they are implementing an technology-based system to make surf fishing reservations during the 36 days that make up peak weekends and holidays, when the beaches' demand are at their highest. They remind potential permit-holders that reservations are not available for off-peak permits.
DNREC says that to find more information on the various changes to surf fishing program, go to https://destateparks.com/SurfTagSales.