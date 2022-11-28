DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University was awarded a grant of over $18 million from the National Institutes of Health.
The five-year grant is the largest research funding commitment ever awarded to Del State in its 131-year history. It will fund the establishment of an interdisciplinary health equity research center and assist in the University's efforts in tackling the issue of health disparities.
University President Tony Allen and Associate Vice President for Research Melissa Harrington will discuss the research and programs that will come from this grant at an event Wednesday morning. They will meet at 11 a.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center.