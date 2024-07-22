DELAWARE - Autism Delaware has put out a statement in response to the Delaware State Fair promoting their carnival on Tuesday, July 23 as being sensory friendly and in partnership with Autism Delaware.
According to the Director of Development for Autism Delaware, Dan Getman, "The Fair has included Autism Delaware as a resource on their FAQ page, offering for families to contact us with questions, something we were never asked to do nor have we agreed to assist with."
Following this, Autism Delaware said they had staff visit the fairgrounds to help provide Delaware families with a safe and inclusive environment.
As of Monday afternoon, the Delaware State Fair announced the cancellation of the day.
"I would like to apologize to families planning to visit the Delaware State Fair to experience a carnival where the lights and sounds would be turned down or off. Full refunds will be issued if your family planned to join us on Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.," stated General Manager Danny Aguilar.
Autism Delaware said they had experienced the fair first-hand saying,
"After our visit, it is clear to us that the Fair is not properly equipped to provide a safe experience for those with autism," Getman said.
That there is only one "sensory friendly space" offered by the fair, and that it's on the opposite end of the fair from the carnival, said Getman.
According to Getman, getting to the space also requires needing to pass a soundstage that will be operating during sensory friendly hours, but with the sound at regular levels.
However, according to the state fair's schedule, Sensory Friendly Afternoon was scheduled for Tuesday.
Getman says Autism Delaware's number one priority is the families in this state. However, the fair continued to promise improvements in the future.
"we will continue to work hard to better understand the needs of our communities as we consider future programming."