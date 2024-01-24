HARRINGTON, DE– For the music lovers on Delmarva the The Delaware State Fair has released it's lineup for the 2024 Summer Concert Series.
The fair will run from July 18th through July 27th. The acts range in style and demographic.
-July 18: Rick Springfield
-July 19: Jon Pardi with Walker Montgomery
-July 20: Ludacris with DJ Infamous
-July 21: Jordan Davis with Greylan James
-July 22: Cooper Alan with Thomas Mac
-July 23: We the Kingdom with Consumed by Fire
-July 24: Brantley Gilbert
-July 25: Harness Racing presented by Harrington Raceway & Casino
-July 26: Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick
According to the Delaware State Fair website they are still expecting to announce at least one more act for July 27th. Currently that date is listed as "coming soon."
Ticket prices vary from act to act, you can find specific information on the Delaware State Fair website.