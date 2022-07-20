HARRINTON, Del.- Thursday, the Delaware State Fair is back in Harrington. But with the rides and games returning, so is the hot summer heat.
The owner of King's Lemonade says he is preparing with extra lemonade and ice. During these heat waves, he says lemonade stands are some of the busiest stands at the fair.
"With it being the 103 installment of the Delaware State Fair, we've got unfortunately some experience with it being late July. It's never a cool 50 degree day outside for us," said Danny Aguilar with the Delaware State Fair.
Staying cool is top of mind for fairgoers, vendors, and of course the animals. The camels are used to the heat. But that's not the same story for the goats, cows, and alpacas.
The animals owners put up sun shades to block the animals from the sun. They'll also be making sure they stay hydrated. The owners say if any animal doesn't feel well, they will be moved to a cooler location.
"We made a significant capital investment to get large, oversized fans in all of our animal barns. The well-being of our livestock is very important, making sure the animals are safe," said Aguilar.
Walking around the rides and games, there is little relief from the sun. There are canopies over most of the eating areas to provide shade. EMS and nursing stations are around the fairgrounds. Aguilar says many families choose to come as the sun is setting and the evening gets cooler.
If you do need a break from the heat, there are buildings along the fairgrounds with bathrooms and AC. The Delaware State Fair runs July 21-30.